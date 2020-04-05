Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNNE. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of CNNE traded down $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 664,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,417. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. Cannae has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cannae will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

