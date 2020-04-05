Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

NYSE COF traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,420,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.64. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,876,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

