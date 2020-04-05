CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get CarGurus alerts:

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.93. 1,437,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $632,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,680.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $198,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 301,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 365,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,400. 34.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,004.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 578,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 59,333 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.