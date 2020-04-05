CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

NYSE:KMX opened at $48.60 on Friday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.87.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $118.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

