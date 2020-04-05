Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival (NYSE:CUK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE CUK traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 2,516,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71. Carnival has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4,644.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

