Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CATS. ValuEngine raised shares of Catasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Catasys in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catasys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Catasys stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. 252,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,819. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $268.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.49. Catasys has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $20.83.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Catasys will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Curtis Medeiros purchased 21,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $234,507.90. 59.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catasys by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Catasys by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Catasys by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Catasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catasys in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 19.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

