Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CATS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Catasys in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of CATS stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $16.29. 252,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,819. Catasys has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $268.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catasys will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Curtis Medeiros purchased 21,835 shares of Catasys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $234,507.90. 59.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catasys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 278,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Catasys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catasys by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catasys by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catasys by 715.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

