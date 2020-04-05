Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CLLS. Citigroup increased their price target on Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cellectis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 67,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,961. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $348.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 444.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cellectis by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

