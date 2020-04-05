Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CLLS. Citigroup increased their price target on Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cellectis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.
NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 67,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,961. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $348.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cellectis by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
