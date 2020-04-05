Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Centurylink from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Centurylink from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson restated a sell rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Centurylink from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.78.

NYSE:CTL traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 13,571,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,579,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Centurylink has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centurylink will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

