Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $526.23.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $433.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,380. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications has a one year low of $343.95 and a one year high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.