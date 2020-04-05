Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. The company has a market cap of $678.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,904,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

