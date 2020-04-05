Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,058. The stock has a market cap of $678.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

