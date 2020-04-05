Chimpion Hits Market Capitalization of $12.26 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Chimpion has a total market cap of $12.26 million and $315,823.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.02577932 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 115% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00200912 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

