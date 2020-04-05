Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of LDSVF stock opened at $7,800.00 on Wednesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation has a 52-week low of $6,428.00 and a 52-week high of $8,565.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7,866.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10,704.39.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and Küfferle brand names. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as in approximately 400 own shops.

