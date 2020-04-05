CIBC Lowers Lake Victoria Mining (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Price Target to $27.00

Lake Victoria Mining (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBRMF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Lake Victoria Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

About Lake Victoria Mining

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in the Schefferville/Menihek region of the prolific Labrador Trough in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

