CIBC Lowers Lake Victoria Mining (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Price Target to $27.00

Lake Victoria Mining (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS LBRMF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Lake Victoria Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
About Lake Victoria Mining
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lake Victoria Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Victoria Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.