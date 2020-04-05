Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cinemark from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Get Cinemark alerts:

NYSE:CNK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $985.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 930,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after buying an additional 99,138 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.