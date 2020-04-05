CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

CIT Group stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,963. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CIT Group news, Director Alan L. Frank bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CIT Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in CIT Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 95,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

