Citigroup Cuts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $59.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.15.

CMS Energy stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,545. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,589,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,795,000 after acquiring an additional 860,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,666,000 after acquiring an additional 855,331 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

