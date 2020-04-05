Citigroup Trims Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Target Price to $18.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFX. CIBC upgraded Colfax to an outperformer rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colfax in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colfax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.93.

NYSE:CFX traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,182. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Colfax by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,529,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 951.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,635,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

