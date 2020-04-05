Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Citizens stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.96. 163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.16 million and a P/E ratio of 17.36.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

