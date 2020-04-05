Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CLSD. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

CLSD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 128,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,303. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 246.61% and a negative net margin of 1,416.02%. Analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 17.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.