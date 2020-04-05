Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLSD. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 1,416.02% and a negative return on equity of 246.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 17.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

