CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CNSP stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 27,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.69.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CNS Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

