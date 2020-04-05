CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 27,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,780. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.49% of CNS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

