CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 27,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,780. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.49% of CNS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit