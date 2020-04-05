CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,045. The company has a market capitalization of $726.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,358,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,655,000 after purchasing an additional 236,333 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 359,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 160,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 39,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 1,477.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 165,750 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.