Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CLCT stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $14.66. 41,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.34. Collectors Universe has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76.
Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter.
About Collectors Universe
Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.
Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.