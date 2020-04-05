Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CLCT stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $14.66. 41,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.34. Collectors Universe has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76.

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Collectors Universe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Collectors Universe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Collectors Universe by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 47,038 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Collectors Universe by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.