Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCO. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Columbus McKinnon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,901. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $508.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $774,719.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $102,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

