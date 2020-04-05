Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. CJS Securities cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 129,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,901. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $64,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $774,719.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

