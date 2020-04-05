Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) PT Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

CDOR traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,389. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust by 540.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 56,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

