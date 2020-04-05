Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

CNFR stock remained flat at $$3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. Conifer has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.94.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conifer will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned 0.45% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

