Cowen Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $101.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $119.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UPS. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.84.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.00. 4,470,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,191,866. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

