Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CACC. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Credit Acceptance from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $362.00.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded down $20.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.83. 355,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,363. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.18 and a 200 day moving average of $426.68. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $509.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 17,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $4,502,482.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,965,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,671,928.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.90, for a total value of $985,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,965,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,268,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and have sold 207,118 shares worth $86,798,008. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,408,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 104,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.