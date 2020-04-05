CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating and issued a price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens began coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

CryoPort stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 291,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,016. CryoPort has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.58 million, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.77 and a current ratio of 18.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

