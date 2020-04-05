CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Cut to $25.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,273 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in CubeSmart by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,022 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,499,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $63,243,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,472,000 after buying an additional 1,258,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

