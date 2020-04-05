Culp (NYSE:CULP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CULP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. 98,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.68. Culp has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.35. Culp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Culp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Culp by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Culp by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

