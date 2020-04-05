Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CYCN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.52. 194,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,833. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $19.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

