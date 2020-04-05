Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $154.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

Danaher stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

