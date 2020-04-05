Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.
NYSE:DAR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.42. 1,127,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.36. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In related news, EVP John O. Muse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,100,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,477,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,873,000 after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
