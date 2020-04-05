Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.42. 1,127,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.36. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $859.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John O. Muse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,100,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,477,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,873,000 after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

