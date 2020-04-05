Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.30.

Shares of NYSE DLPH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. 3,907,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,146. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $602.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.60. Delphi Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 43.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,600,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after acquiring an additional 499,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,243,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

