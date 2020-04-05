Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

DSGX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 236,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,712. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.27 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,327,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700,811 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 106,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 291.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,020,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.