Deutsche Bank Lowers Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $27.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.39% from the stock’s previous close.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.94. 4,615,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,163,225. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.