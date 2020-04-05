Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of DB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 4,591,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,839,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.50. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 126,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

