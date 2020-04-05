Deutsche Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $130.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.05. 21,190,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,784,896. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $269.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after acquiring an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 595,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.