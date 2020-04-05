Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DRNA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

DRNA stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,059 shares of company stock worth $1,542,002 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 88,054 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,094,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

