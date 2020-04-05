Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.21.

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,712,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,155 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,346,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,523. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

