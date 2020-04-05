Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $625.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

