Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.85.
Shares of NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $625.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.24.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.
