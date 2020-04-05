Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.67.

NASDAQ:DLPN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. 47,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,017. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.95%.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

