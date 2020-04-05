DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DSPG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of DSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.
Shares of DSPG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 152,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,914. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. DSP Group has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $321.91 million, a PE ratio of -258.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other DSP Group news, Director Cynthia Paul acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,385.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 204,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. State Street Corp raised its stake in DSP Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in DSP Group by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
About DSP Group
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
