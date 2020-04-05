DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DSPG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of DSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of DSPG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 152,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,914. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. DSP Group has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $321.91 million, a PE ratio of -258.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Cynthia Paul acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,385.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 204,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. State Street Corp raised its stake in DSP Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in DSP Group by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

