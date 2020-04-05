Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DLNG. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynagas LNG Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.18.

DLNG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 15.16 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

