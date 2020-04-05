Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:KODK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 171,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

In other news, major shareholder Moses Marx bought 53,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $83,279.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 300,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,469.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James V. Continenza bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 603,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,840.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 143,729 shares of company stock valued at $241,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

